Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for exposing himself to school girls tells police he’s done same thing about 100 times

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 23-year-old man arrested for exposing his lower body to a group of high school girls in Tokyo last month told police Saturday that he has done the same thing about 100 times.

According to police, the suspect, Rentaro Hayashi, approached the girls as they walked home at around 7 p.m. on May 31 in Kita Ward. He undid his pants, exposed himself to the girls and then ran away.

Police said Hayashi, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage in the area, told them he had exposed himself to girls about 100 times since last June, mainly in warmer weather. He was quoted as saying he got a thrill out of seeing the look of surprise on the girls' faces.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Neighborhoods

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo