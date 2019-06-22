Man arrested for exposing himself to school girls tells police he’s done same thing about 100 times

A 23-year-old man arrested for exposing his lower body to a group of high school girls in Tokyo last month told police Saturday that he has done the same thing about 100 times.

According to police, the suspect, Rentaro Hayashi, approached the girls as they walked home at around 7 p.m. on May 31 in Kita Ward. He undid his pants, exposed himself to the girls and then ran away.

Police said Hayashi, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage in the area, told them he had exposed himself to girls about 100 times since last June, mainly in warmer weather. He was quoted as saying he got a thrill out of seeing the look of surprise on the girls' faces.

