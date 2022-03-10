Man arrested for exposing himself to woman says he has done it on at least 30 occasions

Police in Tokyo said Thursday that a 47-year-old man who has been arrested for exposing himself to a 22-year-old woman as she walked home, has admitted doing the same thing to other women on at least 30 occasions.

According to police, Junjiro Ishizaki, a caregiver at a nursing home for elderly residents, approached the woman, who is a university student, as she walked along a street at around 7 a.m. Wednesday near JR Kameari Station in Katsushika Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. He dropped his pants, exposing his lower body.

Police have been patrolling the area following reports of similar incidents in the same area since early last month and an officer detained Ishizaki as he tried to get away.

Police said Ishizaki has admitted flashing young women on at least 30 occasions and quoted him as saying he did it to relieve the stress of his job and that he felt a sense of euphoria when he did it.

