crime

Man arrested for failing to pay hotel bill after one-night stay in Hokkaido

4 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of fraud after he stayed one night in a hotel and then said the next day he couldn’t pay the bill because he had no money.

Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the man, who lives in Sapporo, checked in to the hotel at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. He ordered dinner by room service.

On Sunday, the man went down to check out and told staff that he had no money and asked the hotel to call the police.

The man was quoted by police as saying it was raining heavily on Saturday night and he had no money on him and couldn’t get home, so he thought he would spend the night in a hotel. He also told police he intended to pay the 12,490 yen hotel bill later.

4 Comments
National news?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

To show the world that honest man without any money that stay in hotel, exist in Japan.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Japanese news stories on crime normally state the suspects occupation/work status even when it's irrelevant. But when it is relevant, they omit it. Weird.

Was the guy a bank executive? An unemployed janitor? A pensioner? How could he have no money?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

National news ? Slow day

1 ( +2 / -1 )

