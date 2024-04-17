Man arrested for falsely reporting he was stabbed, robbed

Police in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested 52-year-old man on suspicion of obstructing police in the performance of their duties by falsely reporting that he had been stabbed and robbed.

According to police, Akihiro Ono, a company employee, had arranged to meet a friend at 6 a.m. on April 9 on the street near his home to go on a business trip, Sankei Shimbun reported. When the friend arrived, Ono was bleeding from a knife wound to his stomach. He told his friend someone had attacked him and stolen his bag.

His friend called 110. Police said an examination of street surveillance camera footage showed no one else in the area at the time Ono claimed he had been attacked.

Police questioned Ono after he was released from hospital on Wednesday and he admitted he had made the story up and stabbed himself, but gave no reason for doing so.

