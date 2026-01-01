 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for fatally assaulting drinking acquaintance

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a male acquaintance in his 40s after they had been drinking together on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Ryoji Okadome, a company employee from Shijonawate City, Osaka Prefecture, is accused of assaulting his drinking companion by kicking him and stomping on his stomach outside a bar in Miyakojima Ward, Osaka City, at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, TBS reported.

Police said Okadome has admitted to the allegation and told them that his acquaintance was extremely drunk and that he dragged him down the stairs outside the bar to avoid causing trouble for other customers.

Witnesses told police the two had been arguing before the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but was confirmed dead on arrival. Police said an autopsy will be held to determine the exact cause of death.

