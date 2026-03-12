 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for fatally assaulting drinking companion after bar-hopping session in Chiba

CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a man with whom he had been drinking, on a street on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, TV Asahi reported. Yuya Orita, a company employee, is accused of pushing Takayoshi Ono, an unemployed Funabashi resident, causing him to fall, then straddling him and punching him multiple times in the face, inflicting injuries.

Ono was taken to the hospital and later died.

Orita then fled the scene, but turned himself to police on Thursday night, accompanied by his boss.

Ono and Orita are believed to have met for the first time at an izakaya on Wednesday night and went to several bars during the night.

Police said Orita has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, "I was drunk and don't remember parts of it, but I do remember sitting on top of him and punching him in the face."

