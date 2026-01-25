 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for fatally assaulting drinking companion in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting a man in his 50s with whom he had been drinking.

Police said Yuki Higashizato, a construction worker, is accused of assaulting his drinking companion, who was in his 50s, on the street shortly after 6 a.m. on Jan 21 in the Ueno district, TBS reported. The victim was taken to hospital where he died on Saturday.

According to police, the two men were regulars at the same izakaya (Japanese-style pub). Witnesses said they had started arguing and then left the pub.

Police said Higashizato has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I punched him once or twice in the face."

Yeah, you wouldn't expect your buddy to die from a punch or two. I know I wouldn't.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

