crime

Man arrested for fatally assaulting father

NARA

Police in Gojo, Nara Prefecture, have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his 76-year-old father at their home in April.

Police said Yoshikatsu Fujimoto, a company employee, is accused of grabbing his father’s chest and punching him in the face at around 1:50 p.m. on April 30, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

Fujimoto lived in a two-family household divided by the first and second floors. Fujimoto’s wife, who had been away during Golden Week, found her father-in-law collapsed in his bedroom on the first floor, on the afternoon of May 5, and called 119. He was declared dead at there scene.

Police said the victim had a swollen left cheek while the skin on his chin and hands were partially peeled off.

