Man arrested for fatally assaulting girlfriend after argument over housework

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his girlfriend, who is in her 30s, by beating her multiple times with a stick.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, NTV reported. Police said Aoi Yasuda is suspected of hitting his girlfriend in the face and back repeatedly for about 20 minutes.

Yasuda called 119 and reported what he had done.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died on Monday.

Police said Yasuda told them, "We got into an argument over housework and started fighting."

