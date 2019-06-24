Man arrested for fatally beating 67-year-old father

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of fatally beating his 67-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Takashi Takamizawa, a self-professed company employee, has admitted to beating his father Kunifuni in the face at their home at around 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Takamizawa was quoted by police as saying his father “said something unpleasant” which enraged him and he punched his father in the face with his fist several times.

A neighbor reported hearing a fight coming from the Takamizawa residence and called 110.

When police arrived, they found the victim collapsed in the living room on the first floor while Takamizawa was standing nearby. The suspect’s mother was also at home when the beating occurred; however, she reportedly was not injured.

© Japan Today