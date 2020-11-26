Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally beating mother in 80s with bamboo sword

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother, who was in her 80s, with a bamboo sword at their home.

Police said Kimihiko Watanabe hit his mother repeatedly on the back with the sword and slapped her cheek multiple times at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Watanabe called 110 on Tuesday night. When police arrived, Watanabe’s mother was already dead.

Police believe Watanabe repeatedly abused his mother.

