Man arrested for fatally beating mother in 80s with bamboo sword

Police in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 59-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother, who was in her 80s, with a bamboo sword at their home.
Police said Kimihiko Watanabe hit his mother repeatedly on the back with the sword and slapped her cheek multiple times at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Watanabe called 110 on Tuesday night. When police arrived, Watanabe’s mother was already dead.
Police believe Watanabe repeatedly abused his mother.© Japan Today
