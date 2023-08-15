Man arrested for fatally kicking neighbor in Chiba Prefecture

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally kicked his next-door neighbor on Tuesday.

According to police, Shigeru Chuma, a self-professed part-time worker, kicked the victim, a man in his 70s, in the face and stomach multiple times around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Chuma’s mother placed an emergency call at around 11: 25 a.m. to report the incident.

Officers found the victim in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and transported him to a hospital, where he died late Tuesday.

Police said Chuma has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he was fed up with his neighbor and that he intended to kill him.

