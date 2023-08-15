Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally kicking neighbor in Chiba Prefecture

CHIBA

Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally kicked his next-door neighbor on Tuesday.

According to police, Shigeru Chuma, a self-professed part-time worker, kicked the victim, a man in his 70s, in the face and stomach multiple times around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. Chuma’s mother placed an emergency call at around 11: 25 a.m. to report the incident.

Officers found the victim in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest and transported him to a hospital, where he died late Tuesday.

Police said Chuma has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he was fed up with his neighbor and that he intended to kill him.

I for one would really love to know just what was the trigger that send this dude over the edge.

A brutal attack and a total loss of control.

Police said Chuma has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he was fed up with his neighbor and that he intended to kill him.

At least no time and money will be wasted trying to prove his responsibility.

