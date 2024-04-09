 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing 42-year-old roommate in Shizuoka Prefecture

SHIZUOKA

Police in Yoshida, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old Filipino man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a 42-year-old Filipino man with whom he shared an apartment. 

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the suspect, who works at a factory, allegedly stabbed his roommate in the back with a knife. The victim was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

