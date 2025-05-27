Man arrested for fatally stabbing 72-year-old mother

Police in Ashikaga City, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 72-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Satoshi Saito called 119 at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday and said he had stabbed his mother in the back, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the victim, Mitsuko Saito, face down in the living room on the first floor. She was unconscious with several stab wounds in her back. She was taken to hospital but confirmed dead on arrival.

Saito, who is a real estate agent, lives in his mother’s house with his wife who was not home at the time.

