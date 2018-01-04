Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing 83-year-old father

KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City said Wednesday they have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 83-year-old father on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect, Shinji Uemura, has admitted to stabbing his father Nobuyuki with whom he lived, but has so far given no motive, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Nobuyuki had stab wounds in the neck and other parts of his body. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Uemura’s older brother, who lives in Kagoshima City, found the body when he came over for a visit. Shinji was found by police, wandering a short distance away from his house, and was taken in for voluntary questioning.

