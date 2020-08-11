Man arrested for fatally stabbing drinking acquaintance

Police in Kasuga, Fukuoka Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a male acquaintance.

According to police, Yoshikazu Yanagi, who works as a caregiver, has admitted to stabbing his friend after they got into an argument while they were drinking at his apartment at around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Yanagi called 119 after the incident and his friend was taken to hospital where he died from stab wounds to his stomach at around 10:20 p.m. on Monday.

Police quoted Yanagi as saying he often drank with the victim, who was in his late 50s, but that recently he had been getting on his nerves and was acting in a high-handed manner.

