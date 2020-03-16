Man arrested for fatally stabbing estranged wife on Saitama street

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing his estranged 53-year-old wife after he stabbed her as she cycled home on Monday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. in Urawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Tadashi Asano, who is an associate professor of criminal psychology at Bunkyo University's Saitama Prefecture campus in Koshigaya, stabbed his wife Noriyo, who worked for the justice ministry’s Juvenile Classification Home, as she was on her way home. Police said he pulled her off her bicycle and stabbed her several times as she lay on the ground.

Noriyo was taken to hospital where she died shortly after arrival.

Police said Asano has admitted to the charge.

