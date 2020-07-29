Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing friend at apartment

1 Comment
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed a male friend at his apartment on Tuesday.

According to police, Tadashi Abe stabbed the man in the abdomen at his apartment at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Abe called 110 right after the incident and said: “I stabbed a friend.”

Following his arrest, Abe was quoted by police as saying: “I became enraged after we had an argument and stabbed him.”

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Wasn't this the same story yesterday with the "Turkish" guys?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

