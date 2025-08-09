Man arrested for fatally stabbing girlfriend after break-up talk

Police in Taka town, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 37-year-old girlfriend by stabbing her at her apartment.

According to police, Kenta Asami, a male nurse from Nishiwaki City, Hyogo Prefecture, called 110 at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday and said he had stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen with a kitchen knife, TBS reported.

Police went to the apartment of the victim, Saki Onishi, and found her collapsed in the hallway near the entrance. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Asami, who was at the apartment, was arrested. He was quoted by police as saying "I was angry because she had talked about breaking up."

© Japan Today