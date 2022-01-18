Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing mother-in-law

IBARAKI

Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed his 57-year-old mother-in-law at her home in Kasama City.

According to police, Tomoko Kotani was stabbed in the neck and face in the garden of her home at around around noon on Monday, Fuji TV reported. A blood-stained knife was left in the garden. Her daughter called 110 and Kotani was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The daughter’s husband, Daichi Kodama, a company employee who lives apart from his wife in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, initially fled the scene but was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Monday while walking along a street in Kasama City.

Police said Kodama has admitted to stabbing his mother-in-law but has so far given no motive.

