Man arrested for fatally stabbing older brother

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 27-year-old brother in the house where they live with their mother.

Police said Daigo Yamazaki, a company employee, is accused of stabbing his brother Hirosuke with a kitchen knife at around 6 p.m. on Thursday at their home in Edogawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

At 6:10 p.m., Daigo called 110 and said he had stabbed his older brother. The victim was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his shoulder and other parts of his body but died late Thursday.

Police quoted Daigo as saying, "We got into a fight and I stabbed him to shut him up. I didn't mean to kill him."

Police said there had been no reports of trouble between the two brothers.

