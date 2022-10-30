Man arrested for fatally stabbing ramen restaurant manager

Police in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a ramen restaurant manager inside the eatery on Sunday.

According to police, Shohei Fujii stabbed Yosuke Mashimo, 42, in the neck and chest at his restaurant at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Mashimo was taken to hospital where he died at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Fujii was once a part-time worker at the ramen restaurant. At the time of the stabbing, there were about 30 customers inside the restaurant. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

