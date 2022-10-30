Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing ramen restaurant manager

0 Comments
OTA, Gunma

Police in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a ramen restaurant manager inside the eatery on Sunday.

According to police, Shohei Fujii stabbed Yosuke Mashimo, 42, in the neck and chest at his restaurant at around 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Kyodo News reported. Mashimo was taken to hospital where he died at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Fujii was once a part-time worker at the ramen restaurant. At the time of the stabbing, there were about 30 customers inside the restaurant. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Harvest Horrors: 5 Japanese Ghosts to Fear in Fall

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Entrepreneur Mariko Nishimura Bridges Tech and Culture

Savvy Tokyo

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Nakasendo Trail (Magome-Tsumago)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo