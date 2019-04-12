Man arrested for fatally stabbing roommate

Police in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 22-year-old man who shared his apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Ichiro Saito, a scaffolding worker, was drinking with the victim, Tsukasa Nakamura, a company employee, and a 46-year-old woman at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

When the woman went to the toilet, the two men apparently got into an argument. When she returned to the room, she saw Nakamura lying on the floor, bleeding from a stab wounds to the stomach.

The woman called 110 and Nakamura was taken to hospital where he died early Friday.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying there was financial trouble between himself and the victim.

