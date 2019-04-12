Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing roommate

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Police in Hadano, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 22-year-old man who shared his apartment.

According to police, the suspect, Ichiro Saito, a scaffolding worker, was drinking with the victim, Tsukasa Nakamura, a company employee, and a 46-year-old woman at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sankei Shimbun reported. 

When the woman went to the toilet, the two men apparently got into an argument. When she returned to the room, she saw Nakamura lying on the floor, bleeding from a stab wounds to the stomach.

The woman called 110 and Nakamura was taken to hospital where he died early Friday.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying there was financial trouble between himself and the victim.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying there was financial trouble between himself and the victim.

Yeah, he owes you some money so just stab him to death and spend the rest of your life in prison. After living in Japan for nearly two decades, that makes perfect sense to me.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Starbucks Japan Launching New Frappuccinos with Ridiculous Hashtag Names

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Culture

Japanese Visual Novels: What They Are and 5 Recommendations

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Castles

Oshi Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Earning Extra Income for English Teachers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Places To Get A Maternity Massage In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo