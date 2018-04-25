Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in apartment

4 Comments
HAKODATE

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested an unemployed 44-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in his apartment on Tuesday night.

According to police, the suspect, Takahiro Miura, called 110 just after 6 p.m. Tuesday and said he had stabbed a woman in his apartment, Fuji TV reported. 

The woman was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.  Police have not yet released her name or age.

Police believe Miura and the woman were in a relationship and are questioning him about his motive for the attack.

Didn't we just have one of these a few days ago? Girl wants to leave, guy says no, guy stabs girl, girl doesn't leave

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Violent domestic killing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"he had stabbed a woman in his apartment"

Hey, Disillusioned

here ye hear ye "they're back"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"unemployed 44-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in his apartment on Tuesday night."

Notice the explicit on the dole perennial precursor.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

