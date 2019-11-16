Man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in apartment

Police in Tokyo on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend to death.

According to police, the suspect, Takuya Yoshimura, a company employee, stabbed his girlfriend, who was in her early 20s and who worked in a bar, at their apartment in Ueno, Fuji TV reported. Yoshimura turned himself in at a police station at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday and was quoted by police as saying he had killed his girlfriend on Saturday morning after they argued because she wanted to end their relationship.

Police went to the 4th-floor apartment and found the woman, who has not yet been named, lying face-up on the floor beside a bed, dead from a stab wound to the back of the neck. A blood-stained knife was near her body.

