Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in apartment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing his girlfriend to death.

According to police, the suspect, Takuya Yoshimura, a company employee, stabbed his girlfriend, who was in her early 20s and who worked in a bar, at their apartment in Ueno, Fuji TV reported. Yoshimura turned himself in at a police station at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday and was quoted by police as saying he had killed his girlfriend on Saturday morning after they argued because she wanted to end their relationship.

Police went to the 4th-floor apartment and found the woman, who has not yet been named, lying face-up on the floor beside a bed, dead from a stab wound to the back of the neck. A blood-stained knife was near her body.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Culture Day: A Quest For Japanese Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #53: Mundane Halloween Costume Event Has Twitter Giggling

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Discovering Japanese Floral Beauty with Ikebana Master Flavia Nishimura

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Summerhill International School’s Info Session 2019

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo