Man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in Hiroshima hotel room

Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing to death a 48-year-old woman in a hotel room in Hiroshima City.

According to police, the suspect, Kei Fukiage, a company employee, stabbed the woman at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday in the hotel in Asakita Ward, Fuji TV reported. He then contacted hotel staff and asked them to call an ambulance.

Police were also called to the scene and found the woman unconscious with many stab wounds to the chest. She was rushed to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Police arrested Fukiage who was in the room when they arrived. They said he has admitted to killing the woman, whom he knew, but has so far given no motive.

