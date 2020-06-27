Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in Shizuoka Prefecture

1 Comment
SHIZUOKA

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old woman on a sidewalk on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a local resident heard a woman scream for help several times, and called 110. Police rushed to the scene and found Mirai Yamada, a university student, lying on the ground, bleeding from several stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Yamada, who lived nearby, was on her way home after finishing her part-time shift at a convenience store when she was attacked.

Police detained Aoi Hori, also a university student, near the scene of the crime. Police said Hori, who is from Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture, and the victim were acquainted.

"Man arrested..."

MAN? A twenty-year-old Japanese male is NOT a man; nothing more than a self-indulgent, narcissistic child. Reared from birth on manga comic and mother's teat, completely unable to support himself or even to form an opinion, searching constantly for the next self-gratification. By the way, it is not reported here but both murderer and victim were students at Tokai University...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

