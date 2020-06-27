Man arrested for fatally stabbing woman in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a 19-year-old woman on a sidewalk on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:20 p.m. Fuji TV reported that a local resident heard a woman scream for help several times, and called 110. Police rushed to the scene and found Mirai Yamada, a university student, lying on the ground, bleeding from several stab wounds. She was taken to hospital where she died about two hours later.

Yamada, who lived nearby, was on her way home after finishing her part-time shift at a convenience store when she was attacked.

Police detained Aoi Hori, also a university student, near the scene of the crime. Police said Hori, who is from Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture, and the victim were acquainted.

