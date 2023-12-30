Man arrested for filming up 14-year-old girl’s skirt

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 39-year-old man after he was caught filming up a 14-year-old girl’s skirt.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. at a Don Quijote store, Kyodo News reported. The girl was shopping with her father at the time. The father noticed the man aim his smartphone up the skirt of his daughter. He grabbed the man and held him until the police were called.

Police said the suspect, a 39-year-old company employee, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he got a thrill out of filming up girls’ skirts.

