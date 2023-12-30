Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for filming up 14-year-old girl’s skirt

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 39-year-old man after he was caught filming up a 14-year-old girl’s skirt.

Police said the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. at a Don Quijote store, Kyodo News reported. The girl was shopping with her father at the time. The father noticed the man aim his smartphone up the skirt of his daughter. He grabbed the man and held him until the police were called.

Police said the suspect, a 39-year-old company employee, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he got a thrill out of filming up girls’ skirts.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: Goodbye 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kyo-Train Garaku

GaijinPot Travel