Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for filming up 9-year-old girl’s skirt at train station

0 Comments
HYOGO

Police in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a nine-year-old girl at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on June 18 at JR Nishi-Akashi Station, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kenya Yoshida, a train conductor, is accused of using his smartphone to film up the girl’s skirt as she walked up the stairs.

A witness saw what was going on and called police.

Police said Yoshida has admitted to the allegation.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

What a loser.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

How To Properly Visit A Japanese Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Secret Symbols: Exploring Pentagrams at Seimei Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Banking Made Easy: Why Suruga Bank is Best for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog