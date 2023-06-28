Man arrested for filming up 9-year-old girl’s skirt at train station

Police in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a nine-year-old girl at a train station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on June 18 at JR Nishi-Akashi Station, Kyodo News reported. Police said Kenya Yoshida, a train conductor, is accused of using his smartphone to film up the girl’s skirt as she walked up the stairs.

A witness saw what was going on and called police.

Police said Yoshida has admitted to the allegation.

