crime

Man arrested for filming up employee’s skirt in pachinko parlor

1 Comment
OSAKA

Police in Tennoji, Osaka, have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a pachinko parlor employee.

According to police, Daisuke Mori, a fire department employee, hid a smartphone in a rucksack and placed it on the floor near where the pachinko parlor employee, a woman in her 20s, was standing at around 11 a.m. on Jan 27, Jiji Press reported. Police said the woman suspected something strange was going on and asked the manager to later check surveillance camera footage which showed Mori placing the rucksack near the woman’s legs.

When Mori showed up at the pachinko parlor again on Friday, the woman recognized him and called 110. Police confiscated a smartphone in Mori’s rucksack and detained him for questioning. 

Police said Mori, who was arrested on Saturday for violating the public nuisance-prevention law, has admitted to the charge.

1 Comment
Yeah everyone knows where he planned to upload the footage.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

