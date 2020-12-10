Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for filming up girl’s skirt at train station

1 Comment
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of violating the nuisance prevention ordinance against voyeurism after he allegedly filmed up the skirt of a third-year female high school student.

Police said Shigeo Takizawa, a company employee from Yokohama City, used his smartphone to film up the skirt of the 18-year-old girl at Ichigao Station on the Tokyu Denentoshi Line, in Yokosuka at around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported.  A police officer on patrol noticed Takizawa moving suspiciously behind the girl as she walked up the stairs. When the suspect pointed his smartphone under the girl’s skirt, the officer detained him.

Police said Takizawa has admitted to the charge and that he hinted at having committed similar offenses.

1 Comment
Taking one for the team.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Another sex offender whose offence does not get taken seriously bŷ the authorities.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

 used his smartphone to film up the skirt 

Wouldn't this be "video recording" rather than filming?

44 years old and following 18 year olds. What a loser.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

