Man arrested for filming up woman's skirt at train station

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for filming up a woman’s skirt at Kuki Station in Saitama Prefecture, police said.

According to police, the suspect, Masahiro Karato, who works in the planning division of the Kuki city government, followed a woman in her 20s up an escalator at around 10:10 a.m. Friday and used an MP3 player with a camera attached to film up her skirt, Sankei Shimbun reported.

A 52-year-old man spotted Karato and called out to him to stop, and then took him to a nearby koban (police box).

Police said Karato has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today