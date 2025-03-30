 Japan Today
Man arrested for filming up woman's skirt with smartphone at shopping center

SENDAI, Miyagi

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of using his smartphone to film up a woman’s skirt at a shopping center.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. Saturday at a shopping center in Taihaku Ward, TBS reported. Police said the man approached the woman in her 50s who was standing in front of a display shelf and pointed his smartphone up her skirt.

A person nearby noticed what the man was doing and detained him until security staff could be called.

Police said they are examining the man’s smartphone to see if he has voyeuristically filmed any other women.

