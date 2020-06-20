Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for filming up woman’s skirt on train platform

TOKYO

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of filming up the skirt of a 21-year-old woman on a train station platform in Machida, Tokyo, in May.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 6 on the platform at Tsurukawa Station on the Odakyu Odawara Line , Fuji TV reported. At the time, there were not many people on the platform as fewer people were commuting due to the coronavirus.  

The woman suspected something when the man stood close behind her, but he hurried away. 

Police said the suspect, Ryotaro Kaneko, was identified through station surveillance camera footage. They said he has admitted to the charge and that an inspection of his smartphone camera revealed he had filmed up other women’s skirts on different days.

Nothing new, just an everyday normal thing there.

