Man arrested for filming up woman’s skirt says he was sexually frustrated

Police in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of creating a public nuisance after he was caught filming up a woman’s skirt.

Police said Shoichi Fujita, a company employee, has admitted using his smartphone to film up the 48-year-old woman’s skirt in a drugstore at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, local media reported. Police quoted Fujita as saying he hadn’t been with a woman for a long time and was feeling sexually frustrated.

Police said another woman noticed what Fujita was doing and told the victim. The victim and her husband who was nearby then called out to Fujita and grabbed him before he could leave the store.

