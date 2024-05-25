 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man arrested for firing BB gun at 9-year-old boy in park in Gunma Prefecture

GUNMA

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of firing a BB gun at a nine-year-old boy in a park, injuring him in the back.

Police said the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on May 22 at Koaigi Genki Park, NHK reported. The boy was playing in the park when he was hit in the back by the pellets. His mother noticed that his back had turned red and called 110. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a minor injury.

The suspect, Shunsuke Suda, lives next to the park, police said. He was detained for questioning based on the account of a witness. Police said Suda has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I have no recollection of the incident.”

When police searched Suda’s home, they found seven air guns and BB pellets.

Police said they have received multiple calls about BB pellets being fired into the park since last year.

