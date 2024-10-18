Man arrested for fraud after ‘brainwashing’ 2 women to fund his lifestyle

Police in Osaka Prefecture have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fraud and extortion for allegedly coercing two women in their 20s into buying him two sports cars and transferring money to him.
Mitsuhiro Shiraishi and the two women had been living together for about five months, and during questioning he reportedly stated that he had "brainwashed the two in order to live an easy life,” NHK quoted police as saying.
According to police, Shiraishi met the two women through social media in February and he began dating one of them. In March, the three began living together.
Police said Shiraishi, posing as fictitious characters, sent the two threatening emails more than 2,000 times, making them believe that they were being targeted by hostile forces, and making various demands of them under the pretext of protecting themselves.
The women bought him a car and transferred money to his account between March and June.
Police said Shiraishi also kept the women confined in his apartment by convincing them it was dangerous to leave because “enemy forces that wanted to harm them” were outside the building.
The incident came to light when one of the women asked for help from an acquaintance she had met while playing an online game. The acquaintance contacted police and said her friend was being confined by a man named Shiraishi.
Police said Shiraishi has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying, "I brainwashed the two women to satisfy my desire to have everything I wanted in order to live an easy life."© Japan Today
5 Comments
dagon
Isn't that called marriage?
garypen
That is every "host" at a host bar.
BB
How were they able to earn the money to support him, and buy him a car, while also being confined to the apartment?
vallum
Yeah, the biggest problem was probably the 'keeping them confined' part. The rest was the usual 'host', only changing the method.
shogun36
Is this supposed to be real life?
Or the plot for some kind of absurd J-Drama?
TumbleDry
Not the first one, not the last one, nor the only one.
There is another guy having 5 girlfriends, all having a child with the guy and the guy doesn’t work or do anything. He was in TV before.
Plain insanity.
Reddit praise the guy, living the dream.
Stewart Gale
"I brainwashed the two women to satisfy my desire to have everything I wanted in order to live an easy life."
The confession couldn’t have been worded any better. I wonder what goes on in those police interviews to get such a perfect confession……