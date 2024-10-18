 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for fraud after ‘brainwashing’ 2 women to fund his lifestyle

5 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka Prefecture have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fraud and extortion for allegedly coercing two women in their 20s into buying him two sports cars and transferring money to him.

Mitsuhiro Shiraishi and the two women had been living together for about five months, and during questioning he reportedly stated that he had "brainwashed the two in order to live an easy life,” NHK quoted police as saying.

According to police, Shiraishi met the two women through social media in February and he began dating one of them. In March, the three began living together.

Police said Shiraishi, posing as fictitious characters, sent the two threatening emails more than 2,000 times, making them believe that they were being targeted by hostile forces, and making various demands of them under the pretext of protecting themselves.

The women bought him a car and transferred money to his account between March and June.

Police said Shiraishi also kept the women confined in his apartment by convincing them it was dangerous to leave because “enemy forces that wanted to harm them” were outside the building.

The incident came to light when one of the women asked for help from an acquaintance she had met while playing an online game. The acquaintance contacted police and said her friend was being confined by a man named Shiraishi.

Police said Shiraishi has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying, "I brainwashed the two women to satisfy my desire to have everything I wanted in order to live an easy life."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Police said Shiraishi has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying, "I brainwashed the two women to satisfy my desire to have everything I wanted in order to live an easy life."

Isn't that called marriage?

3 ( +4 / -1 )

That is every "host" at a host bar.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

How were they able to earn the money to support him, and buy him a car, while also being confined to the apartment?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Yeah, the biggest problem was probably the 'keeping them confined' part. The rest was the usual 'host', only changing the method.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I brainwashed the two women

Is this supposed to be real life?

Or the plot for some kind of absurd J-Drama?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not the first one, not the last one, nor the only one.

There is another guy having 5 girlfriends, all having a child with the guy and the guy doesn’t work or do anything. He was in TV before.

Plain insanity.

Reddit praise the guy, living the dream.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"I brainwashed the two women to satisfy my desire to have everything I wanted in order to live an easy life."

The confession couldn’t have been worded any better. I wonder what goes on in those police interviews to get such a perfect confession……

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog