Man arrested for fraud after ‘brainwashing’ 2 women to fund his lifestyle

Police in Osaka Prefecture have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fraud and extortion for allegedly coercing two women in their 20s into buying him two sports cars and transferring money to him.

Mitsuhiro Shiraishi and the two women had been living together for about five months, and during questioning he reportedly stated that he had "brainwashed the two in order to live an easy life,” NHK quoted police as saying.

According to police, Shiraishi met the two women through social media in February and he began dating one of them. In March, the three began living together.

Police said Shiraishi, posing as fictitious characters, sent the two threatening emails more than 2,000 times, making them believe that they were being targeted by hostile forces, and making various demands of them under the pretext of protecting themselves.

The women bought him a car and transferred money to his account between March and June.

Police said Shiraishi also kept the women confined in his apartment by convincing them it was dangerous to leave because “enemy forces that wanted to harm them” were outside the building.

The incident came to light when one of the women asked for help from an acquaintance she had met while playing an online game. The acquaintance contacted police and said her friend was being confined by a man named Shiraishi.

Police said Shiraishi has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying, "I brainwashed the two women to satisfy my desire to have everything I wanted in order to live an easy life."

