Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for goading girlfriend into setting herself on fire

2 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 47-year-old man of abetting an arson incident after he poured kerosene on his 46-year-old girlfriend and told her to start a fire and die.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the two-story apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kazuhiro Hirata, a company employee, called 119 to report a fire in the apartment.

When firefighters arrived, they found the carpet burned and Hirata’s girlfriend, Masako Tsuyama, sitting in the toilet on the first floor, in state of cardiopulmonary arrest and with burns all over her body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that Hirata told them he and Tsuyama had been arguing and that he lost his temper and threw kerosene on her and the floor. He was quoted as saying he told Tsuyama to go ahead and set herself on fire but that he was angry and didn't mean it.

Tsuyama used a lighter to set the carpet on fire.

Hirata, who got out of the residence, was not injured. The first floor was destroyed by the fire.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

" I poured kerosene all over her and told her to set herself on fire.... But I didn't mean it. I was angry."

Ok. Sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, that's a new level of terrible person And it sounds like much more than "goading" if he poured the stuff on her.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Reiwa: The Start of a New Era in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo