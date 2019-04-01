Man arrested for goading girlfriend into setting herself on fire

Police in Koga, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Monday they have arrested a 47-year-old man of abetting an arson incident after he poured kerosene on his 46-year-old girlfriend and told her to start a fire and die.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the two-story apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Kazuhiro Hirata, a company employee, called 119 to report a fire in the apartment.

When firefighters arrived, they found the carpet burned and Hirata’s girlfriend, Masako Tsuyama, sitting in the toilet on the first floor, in state of cardiopulmonary arrest and with burns all over her body. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that Hirata told them he and Tsuyama had been arguing and that he lost his temper and threw kerosene on her and the floor. He was quoted as saying he told Tsuyama to go ahead and set herself on fire but that he was angry and didn't mean it.

Tsuyama used a lighter to set the carpet on fire.

Hirata, who got out of the residence, was not injured. The first floor was destroyed by the fire.

