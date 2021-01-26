Man arrested for groping 16-year-old girl on train

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of disturbing the public peace after he allegedly groped a 16-year-old high school girl on a train in Kanagawa Prefecture.

Police said the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday aboard an express train on the Sotetsu Main Line between Tsurugamine and Yokohama stations, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kiu Mihara, a company employee from Hadano City, was caught touching the girl’s lower body by a patrol officer and arrested on the spot.

Police said Mihara has admitted to the charge.

According to police reports, the girl, a student from Yokohama, said she was groped twice by Mihara while aboard the train in December and on Jan 21. After she consulted officers from Tobe Police Station, they launched an investigation with the railway police.

Police believe Mihara targeted the girl for a third time and boarded the train to molest her again, though he claims he was on his way to work.

