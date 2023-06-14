Man arrested for groping woman as she walks home in Kobe

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 23-year-old woman as she walked home last month.

According to police, Takashi Yamazaki, a teacher at Kobe Municipal Technical High School, approached the woman from behind while she was walking along a street in Nada Ward around 8:10 p.m. on May 14, Kyodo News reported. He then allegedly groped her breasts and ran away.

The woman reported the incident to police and Yamazaki was identified as the suspect after security footage from the scene showed the assault.

Police said Yamazaki, who was not acquainted with the woman, has admitted to the allegation.

