Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for groping woman as she walks home in Kobe

3 Comments
KOBE

Police in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 23-year-old woman as she walked home last month.

According to police, Takashi Yamazaki, a teacher at Kobe Municipal Technical High School, approached the woman from behind while she was walking along a street in Nada Ward around 8:10 p.m. on May 14, Kyodo News reported. He then allegedly groped her breasts and ran away.

The woman reported the incident to police and Yamazaki was identified as the suspect after security footage from the scene showed the assault.

Police said Yamazaki, who was not acquainted with the woman, has admitted to the allegation.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

End of a good job. Stupid.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Hate these articles never give more information

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Had I personally known Yamazaki I would have introduced him to several Kobe establishments where he could have easily lived out his fetish

There’s no need to commit these types of crimes in Japan at all

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Decoding Japanese Net-Speak: Unveiling Online Abbreviations

GaijinPot Blog

Language Crossroads: 5 Japanese Words That Made Their Way into English

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Maruoka Castle

GaijinPot Travel

5 Cool and Fresh Japanese Sweets to Herald Summer’s Arrival

Savvy Tokyo

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog