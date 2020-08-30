Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for groping woman in station; says he’ll only talk to female police officers

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Early on the morning of Aug 27, a 33-year-old woman was buying a drink from a vending machine on the platform of Hanshin Amagasaki Station in the city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. While she was focused on selecting and retrieving her beverage, though, a 47-year-old man who was walking past her touched her buttocks.

He then ran out of the station, but the woman, along with a station employee, gave chase and cornered him in a nearby park, where he reportedly admitted to groping the victim. The police were summoned, but once the officer arrived on scene to take the man into custody, he became less talkative. When asked for his name and occupation (a standard part of on-site police questioning in Japan), he gave no response at all.

The officer pressed on, though, and he asked the man why he’d done what he had on the platform, when finally the man spoke, saying: “I love women from my very core. I will only talk to a woman.”

Of course, you don’t have to say anything to get arrested and hauled down to the station, and the male officer had no problem doing both. As per Japanese law, the groper is entitled to a public defender to provide him with legal counsel, and, sure enough, he’s requested that his lawyer be a woman, though it remains to be seen if he’ll get his wish, or if any female attorney would be willing to take his case.

Source: Kobe Shimbun Next

© SoraNews24

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

finally the man spoke, saying: “I love women from my very core. I will only talk to a woman.”

You should also learn to keep you hands to yourself then. It's like going to an art museum, you can marvel at a work's beauty but don't touch them or steal them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

