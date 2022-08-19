Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for groping woman walking home in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo’s Taito Ward have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a a woman in her 30s as she walked home in June.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on June 5. Kyodo News reported that the woman was walking along a sidewalk when the suspect, Yuji Nakashima, a temp worker, came up behind her and groped her. There was no one else around at the time, the woman told police.

Police said Nakashima was identified after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage which showed him loitering in the area for several hours before the incident. Nakashima is also being questioned about several similar incidents in Adachi Ward where he lives.

Police said Nakashima has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he has been in a bad mood recently because his work hasn’t been going well.

