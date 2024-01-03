Man arrested for head-butting JR station employee in Shizuoka Prefecture

Police in Kakegawa, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a station employee at JR Shimizu station on Tuesday.

According to local media, the suspect, who is a company employee, grabbed the station employee by the chest and head-butted his face at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim sustained minor injuries to his face.

Police said the trouble started after the suspect was approached by the station employee near the ticket gate, which reportedly made him furious and prompted him to carry out the assault. Police did not say what caused the trouble.

Police said that although the suspect was not intoxicated at the time, he told them he had been drinking alcohol that day.





