Man arrested for not reporting bodies of dead parents at home in Tochigi

An unemployed 49-year-old man has been arrested on charges of abandoning the bodies of his elderly parents at the family’s house in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, Yoshikazu Kojima turned himself to the police at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, saying that the bodies of his elderly parents who had passed away from natural causes some time ago, were still at their home, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the house, they found the body of Kojima’s 79-year-old father Kazuo covered with a futon and another skeletonized body, presumably that of his mother, also covered with a futon, in the living room of the house.

Police quoted Kojima as saying his father died of illness last November and that his mother died of natural causes in March. Authorities believe that Kojima may have been illegally receiving his parents’ pensions since their deaths.

