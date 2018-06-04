Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for not reporting bodies of dead parents at home in Tochigi

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

An unemployed 49-year-old man has been arrested on charges of abandoning the bodies of his elderly parents at the family’s house in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.

According to police, Yoshikazu Kojima turned himself to the police at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, saying that the bodies of his elderly parents who had passed away from natural causes some time ago, were still at their home, Fuji TV reported. When police arrived at the house, they found the body of Kojima’s 79-year-old father Kazuo covered with a futon and another skeletonized body, presumably that of his mother, also covered with a futon, in the living room of the house.

Police quoted Kojima as saying his father died of illness last November and that his mother died of natural causes in March. Authorities believe that Kojima may have been illegally receiving his parents’ pensions since their deaths.

What a lazy slug to desecrate his parents bodies like that because he's too damn lazy to go get a job I hope he spends a long time behind bars. Investigate thoroughly to see if he was involved in their deaths too

I doubt this guy classifies as lazy; he lived with his parents dead/skeletonized body in the living room for several months, I assume he has serious mental issues

