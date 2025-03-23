 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for hitting high school student he was dating on head with smartphone

0 Comments
HOKKAIDO

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a female high school student he was dating by hitting her on the head with a smartphone.

According to police, the man, who works at the Hokkaido Defense Bureau, is accused of assaulting the 18-year-old girl at a karaoke bar at around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

After the incident, the girl ran to a nearby store and asked an employee to call the police.

Police said the suspect has admitted hitting the girl after they had gotten into an argument.

The girl suffered minor injuries, including a bruise on her head.

