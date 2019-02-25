Man arrested for hitting police officer who interfered with his Pokemon GO game

By SoraNews24

Since it’s explosive release back in 2016, the smartphone game Pokemon GO has managed to maintain a steady popularity for years. However, perhaps unexpectedly, a large majority of active players (known as “trainers” in the game) in Japan are men and women in between the ages of 35 and 60, many of whom enjoy the exercise and stress-reducing effects that walking around throwing balls at animals is said to create.

You might think that such an age group would be relatively responsible and respectful when playing public areas, but regardless of age all civility goes out the window when rare pocket monsters are at stake. For example in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture, a 40-year-old trainer was arrested for striking a police officer whom he accused of interfering with his Pokemon hunting.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb 23 when the officer responded to reports of a large flock of roughly 50 Pokemon GO trainers congregating on a street near a hotel and blocking the sidewalk.

When the officer arrived, two trainers were still there. He asked one to leave and they complied. However, when confronted, the one remaining Pokemon trainer allegedly said, “Because of you, I couldn’t get it,” referring to some kind of cute imaginary creature, and then hit the policeman.

Details are sketchy at the moment, but it is believed that due to the large number of people in a single place it may have been a limited EX Raid Battle which offers a chance to catch a very rare Pokemon. The trainer is denying charges, saying, “I never raised my hand.”

Comments online showed little sympathy for the suspect.

“Decent trainers only have themselves to blame for not catching Pokémon.”

“Looks like a trainer got himself caught.”

“That’s funny.”

“Sounds like a Pokémon battle broke out.”

“A wild officer of the law appeared!”

“It’s okay to enjoy a game but bothering other people is wrong. Especially a 40-year-old should be ashamed.”

“What an idiot.”

“He’s probably a SoftBank user, they were having a special event that day.”

As the last comment pointed out, the incident occurred on the Pokemon GO Special Weekend, a nationwide event where players can catch other rare Pokemon such as Unown and a higher rate of shiny versions. However, participation is limited to customers or invitees of major telecom company SoftBank. This significantly raises the stakes of game for a limited time and possibly pushed that one trainer over the edge.

Sources: Asahi Shimbun, Hachima Kiko

