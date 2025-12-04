 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for hitting work colleague with iron pipe after argument over ‘work methods’

4 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Kurihara City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of assaulting a work colleague by hitting him with an iron pipe at a company workshop.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, TBS reported. Police said the suspect is accused of hitting his colleague, a man in his 30s, on the head and waist with the pipe. The victim suffered broken bones but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Another worker called 110 and said two employees had gotten into an argument and that one man had been injured.

Police said the Vietnamese man told them "We got into an argument over work methods."

An argument over work methods should never end in any form of violence.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Is it the Vietnamese way?

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Only reported here because it was a foreign worker.

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

Let him stay a few more years in Japan - in prison - then deport and bar the violent thug permanently from Japan.

Perhaps Vietnam is not sending their best to Japan?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

