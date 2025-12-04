Man arrested for hitting work colleague with iron pipe after argument over ‘work methods’

Police in Kurihara City, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 31-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of assaulting a work colleague by hitting him with an iron pipe at a company workshop.

The incident occurred at around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, TBS reported. Police said the suspect is accused of hitting his colleague, a man in his 30s, on the head and waist with the pipe. The victim suffered broken bones but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Another worker called 110 and said two employees had gotten into an argument and that one man had been injured.

Police said the Vietnamese man told them "We got into an argument over work methods."

