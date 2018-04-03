Man arrested for holding on to last train in Kobe

Police arrested a man early Tuesday in western Japan for disrupting train services after he refused to let go of a door on the night's last train as it was departing.

The train's conductor found 44-year-old office worker Shigeki Nagao still holding one of the doors soon after it started to move at West Japan Railway Co.'s Sannomiya Station in the city of Kobe shortly after 1 a.m.

Nagao was arrested by police after resisting an attempt by railway staff to pull him off.

Nagao was drunk and said he "wanted to go home," according to the police. The train left the station about 20 minutes later.

