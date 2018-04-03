Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for holding on to last train in Kobe

0 Comments
KOBE

Police arrested a man early Tuesday in western Japan for disrupting train services after he refused to let go of a door on the night's last train as it was departing.

The train's conductor found 44-year-old office worker Shigeki Nagao still holding one of the doors soon after it started to move at West Japan Railway Co.'s Sannomiya Station in the city of Kobe shortly after 1 a.m.

Nagao was arrested by police after resisting an attempt by railway staff to pull him off.

Nagao was drunk and said he "wanted to go home," according to the police. The train left the station about 20 minutes later.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do in Nippori

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Tottori City

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

28+ Must-Read Articles If You’re Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Nature

Lake Teganuma

GaijinPot Travel