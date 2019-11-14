Man arrested for incinerating father's body

A company executive was arrested Thursday for allegedly incinerating and disposing of his 70-year-old father's body at his home, with authorities suspecting foul play, police said.

Takashi Hayashida, 29, is suspected of unlawfully disposing of his father Akira's body at his home in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, between Oct 30 and Wednesday. Hayashida admitted to the charge.

The police confirmed they are also investigating the possibility of murder, noting that Hayashida mentioned having trouble with his father over business.

According to the police, a woman who lived with Akira saw him leave for work on the morning of Oct 30. She filed a missing person report on Nov 1 because he had not returned home.

When the police searched Hayashida's home on Wednesday and Thursday, they found ashes and blood stains, prompting them to arrest Hayashida on suspicion of disposing of the body.

Hayashida serves as an executive for a company dealing with dog sales and breeding, and his father Akira was the president, according to a credit research firm.

