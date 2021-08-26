Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for indecent behavior with high school girl

TOKYO

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s Ordinance on Juvenile Protection.

Daisuke Komatsubara, 34, a Saitama Prefecture resident employed at Tokyo's Adachi Ward office, is accused of committing lewd acts with a 17-year-old high school girl in September last year, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Komatsubara engaged in sexual acts with the girl, who is from Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture, for about two hours from 3 p.m. on Sept 16 at a hotel room in Kawasaki City.  

Police said that on Sept 23, Komatsubara allegedly pressured the girl to take nude photos of herself on a smartphone and then send them to his smartphone.

According to police, the girl made a post on a social networking site alluding to what happened. When a police cyber patrol discovered the post, they questioned her and learned of Komatsubara’s involvement.

Police said Komatsubara has admitted to the charge.

Ahh, young love!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

